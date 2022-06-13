Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Israeli Trekker Missing In Himachal Pradesh

A missing Israeli trekker has been reported in Himachal Pradesh.

Israeli Trekker Missing In Himachal Pradesh
Michael Henry

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:53 pm

Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) An Israeli trekker went missing at Hampta Pass Trek between Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh, a senior disaster management official said here on Monday.


 Lahaul-Spiti district emergency operation centre informed that two Israeli Trekkers-- Yuvan Cohan and Ran -- were crossing Hamta Pass, while Cohan reached Koksar area on Sunday late night, Ran has not reached yet, the state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.


 Police team along with locals are being dispatched to the location to trace and rescue the missing trekker, Mokhta said.

Tags

National Emergency Operation Yuvan Cohan State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) Ran Missing Trekker Hamta Pass Lahaul-Spiti District Disaster Management Senior Official
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs Poland: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live

Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs Poland: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live