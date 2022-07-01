Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Is Eknath Shinde Sending Out A Message Through His Twitter Display With Bal Thackeray?

Eknath Shinde took over the leadership after nine days of rebelling against the Shiv Sena's coalition with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress. 

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:27 am

Moments after rebel MLA Eknath Shinde took oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, he changed his Twitter profile picture with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, perhaps sending out a subtle message to everyone as the rightful heir to the throne. Shinde took over the leadership after nine days of rebelling against the Shiv Sena's coalition with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress. 



After being sworn in as the chief minister, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said not only his colleagues in the Assembly but also Maharashtra is happy that "Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister".


Shinde said his government will work to deliver justice to every section of society. "We will also take ahead the vision of Balasaheb Thackeray."

The Shinde faction has declared in the Supreme Court that they are the real Sena. His argument is that Mr Thackeray has diluted the Hindutva ideology of Bal Thackeray by forming a coalition with Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, which he called an "unnatural alliance".

Shinde had the support of 39 MLAs while Thackeray's section had only 15. 

Tags

National Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Alliance Congress Maharashtra Bal Thackeray
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places In West Bengal To See The Ceremonial Rathayatra

Five Places In West Bengal To See The Ceremonial Rathayatra

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s