“When women go to the gym, some of them are blackmailed, after their photos are taken. Or they experience 'bad touch' but are not able to tell anyone because they have no options. My only request is that there should be female trainers along with male trainers at every gym,” Chauhan said. She pointed out that 90 per cent of the tailors at boutiques are men and they are the ones who take the measurements of female customers. “Keep (employ) male tailors if you want but for measurement keep females. This isn’t our culture or tradition,” she said in a video interview with ANI.