Iran Prez Raisi Death: India Announces State Mourning On May 21, National Flag To Fly Half-Mast

As a mark of respect, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India and there will be no official entertainment during this period.

Iranian Prez dies in helicoper crash Photo: PTI
The Union Home Ministry declared a state mourning on May 21 in India to honour the passing of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, who was found dead on Monday after a helicopter crash East Azerbaijan province.

As a mark of respect, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India and there will be no official entertainment during this period, as stated by official sources.

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi | - AP
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Supreme Leader's Protégé, Dies At 63 In Helicopter Crash

BY Associated Press

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacting to the news of Ebrahim Raisi's death conveyed his condolences through a post on X. He wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash - AP
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Khameni Protégé And 'Butcher Of Tehran', Dies | Life At A Glance

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Iranian president, the country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest, Iran state media reported.

A home ministry spokesperson said Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Hossein Amit-Abdollahian, the country's foreign minister, passed away in a helicopter crash.

