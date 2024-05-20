Iran Prez Raisi Death: India Announces State Mourning On May 21, National Flag To Fly Half-Mast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacting to the news of Ebrahim Raisi's death conveyed his condolences through a post on X. He wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”