Invest In Citizens, Don't Play 'Dostwadi' Politics: Manish Sisodia Slams BJP Over Freebies Issue

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tried to scare people by claiming that spending government money on public welfare will destroy India, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged Friday and urged the Centre to invest in citizens.

At a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, he claimed there are two models of governance. One is the 'Dostwadi' model and the other is investing in public welfare schemes, Sisodia claimed.

"The 'Dostwadi' model of the BJP waives loans of lakhs of crores of rupees of its friends but deprives common man of facilities like health and education. They do 'Dostwadi' politics (for welfare of friends) and we do politics for the common people," the deputy chief minister and AAP leader said.

Sisodia said the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government is "revenue surplus" despite providing free schemes for the people while the "BJP-run states are in deficit".

"The BJP terms welfare schemes for the public 'free ki rewari (sweets)' but we call it investing in our people. Yesterday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tried to scare people by saying spending government money on public welfare will destroy the country.

"But it is not so. I urge them to invest in the citizens of the country instead of playing 'Dostwadi' politics," he said.

