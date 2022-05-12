Thursday, May 12, 2022
National

International Nurses Day: Kerala CM Lauds Nurses' Sacrificial Service In COVID Fight

It was a matter of pride that Malayalee nurses were on the frontline of the fight against the pandemic not only in the southern state but all over the world, he said in a Facebook post.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan greeted nurses across the world File Photo

Updated: 12 May 2022 3:11 pm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted nurses across the world on Thursday, 'International Nurses Day', and said the mankind is indebted to the sacrificial services of the community who bravely stood at the forefront of the struggle against COVID-19.

It was a matter of pride that Malayalee nurses were on the frontline of the fight against the pandemic not only in the southern state but all over the world, he said in a Facebook post.

Pointing out that this year's nurses day called for respecting and ensuring their rights, the Marxist veteran said each person in the society must be prepared to take up this message. He also said his government would take necessary steps to create better job opportunities for nurses and good facilities at their workplace.

"We should be able to recognise the significance of nurses' social responsibility and ensure that it is being delivered in the best possible manner. We must be willing to give them the support they need for this," Vijayan said. The Chief Minister also paid rich tributes to sister Lini Puthussery, who lost life while treating a Nipah patient in a taluk hospital in the state in 2018.

(With PTI inputs)

