India's First Under-River Metro Tunnel Owes A Lot To Calcutta High Court: Project Experts

The first under-river metro tunnel inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6 in Kolkata might not have become a reality today had a judge not taken a keen interest in it, experts associated with the project said.

Justice Dipankar Datta, currently in the Supreme Court, was a Calcutta High Court judge in 2012, when a difference in opinion between the Ministry of Railway and the West Bengal government brought the under-the-river project to a deadlock.

"The way Justice Dipankar Datta handled the whole case and cleared all hurdles one after the other is commendable. I believe that Hon'ble Justice Dutta should also be heartily remembered for the successful completion of this under-river tunnel, which is among the most prestigious and innovative projects in the country," Tamal Biswas, Project Manager, Afcons Infrastructure Limited, said.

In 2008, the Ministry of Urban Development and the West Bengal government collaborated to constitute a special-purpose vehicle, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC), to complete the 16.6 km-long East-West Metro Corridor.

The route starts from Salt Lake, Sector V ( the east end) and after crossing 10 stations -- Karunamayee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical, Salt Lake Stadium, Phoolbagan, Sealdah, Esplanade, Mahakaran, Hawrah --? it terminates at Howrah Maidan at the west end. The river tunnel part is between Mahakaran and Howrah which connects Howrah and Kolkata.