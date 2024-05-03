Indian Parents To Sue AstraZeneca Over Daughter's Death After Covishield Vaccine

Karunya's father, Venugopalan Govindan, expressed outrage that AstraZeneca and SII failed to act sooner, despite warnings from European countries. "Both AstraZeneca and Serum Institute should have stopped the vaccine's manufacture and supply when 15 European countries either suspended or age-limited these due to deaths from blood clots that happened in March 2021, within a couple of months of the rollout of the vaccine itself," he told The Economic Times.