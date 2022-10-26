Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Something Big Happening In Ukraine? India Asks Its Citizens To Leave Ukraine By All Means

Representational Image
Representational Image File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 11:24 am

After October 19, in a fresh advisory, the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday urged all Indians to leave the country immediately considering the possible consequences of  increasing hostilities.

The new advisory came less than a week after a similar advisory was issued following the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine.

 "In continuation of the advisory issued by the embassy on October 19, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means," the embassy said. 

It said some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to the earlier advisory.

The embassy has also asked the Indian nationals to reach out to them for any guidance or assistance to travel to the Ukrainian border for exiting the country. 

There has been an intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea around three weeks back.

Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast. 

India has been pressing for a resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. 

(With PTI Inputs)

