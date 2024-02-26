India and the United States are set to engage in the Homeland Security Dialogue (HSD) on February 28, focusing on various crucial topics. This diplomatic engagement follows months of accusations by US federal prosecutors implicating an Indian official in a plot to assassinate Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, as reported by Indian express.
The meeting, featuring a US government delegation led by Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie Canegallo, will discuss matters such as anti-Khalistani elements, immigration, counter-narcotics, border security, and more. The discussions are part of a series of dialogues revived in 2021 under the Biden administration, covering areas like cyber security, human trafficking, and trade.
While several issues are on the agenda, the report suggests that discussions related to the plot to kill Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun may not be part of the deliberations.
India has reportedly prepared presentations covering a wide range of topics to facilitate discussions with the US delegation. Introduced in 2010 as part of the India-US counter-terrorism initiative, the Homeland Security Dialogue serves as a crucial platform for cooperation between the two nations in areas such as illicit finance, cyber information, global supply chain security, and more.
Formerly discontinued during Donald Trump's presidency, the dialogue was reinstated in 2021 after Joe Biden assumed office. Under the India-US HSD, six sub-groups address various domains, emphasizing collaboration on issues like financial fraud, cybercrime, and technology upgrades.