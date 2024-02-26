India and the United States are set to engage in the Homeland Security Dialogue (HSD) on February 28, focusing on various crucial topics. This diplomatic engagement follows months of accusations by US federal prosecutors implicating an Indian official in a plot to assassinate Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, as reported by Indian express.

The meeting, featuring a US government delegation led by Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie Canegallo, will discuss matters such as anti-Khalistani elements, immigration, counter-narcotics, border security, and more. The discussions are part of a series of dialogues revived in 2021 under the Biden administration, covering areas like cyber security, human trafficking, and trade.