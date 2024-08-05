India Suspends All Train Services To Bangladesh Indefinitely

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on Monday while Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced an interim government amid massive violent protests in the neighbouring country which plunged deeper into chaos. Photo: AP

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on Monday while Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced an interim government amid massive violent protests in the neighbouring country which plunged deeper into chaos. Photo: AP