Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
India Maintains Vigil Over China’s Village Building In Doklam Plateau: MEA

India and China were locked in a 73-day stand-off at the Doklam tri-junction after the later tried to extend a road in the area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it.

Doklam Is Our Territory: China Hints At Maintaining Sizable Troops Presence Near Dokalam In Winter Doklam Is Our Territory: China Hints At Maintaining Sizable Troops Presence Near Dokalam In Winter

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 7:48 pm

India on Thursday said it keeps an eye on all developments having bearing on national security in the backdrop of reports of China setting up a village in Doklam plateau.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said the government takes measures accordingly.

"We keep an eye on all developments having bearing on national security and take measures accordingly," he said.

Bagchi was replying to a question on new satellite images that showed construction of a Chinese village east of the Doklam plateau on the Bhutanese side.

The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a 73-day stand-off at the Doklam tri-junction after China tried to extend a road in the area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it.

The NDTV came out with the images on Tuesday captured by MAXAR.

It said alongside the village is a neatly marked all-weather carriageway, which is part of China's "extensive land grab" in Bhutan.

The road could give China access to a strategic ridge in the Doklam plateau.

(With PTI inputs)
 

