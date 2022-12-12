India-China Clash: Indian And Chinese Soldiers Clash At Border In Arunachal Pradesh, At Least Six Injured

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in the border area of Tawang region in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, according to official sources.

A source told PTI that at least six Indian soldiers were injured, who are being treated in Guwahati.

Following the clash, Indian and Chinese forces have disengaged from the site and Indian and Chinese regional military commanders have held a flag meeting to restore peace in the area, according to sources in the Indian Army.

India and China have been locked into a military stand-off since early 2020 when Chinese soldiers crossed the border, called the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and occupied territory claimed by India. Though the stand-off is concentrated in Eastern Ladakh, clashes have also taken place at LAC in Northeast India. The stand-off turned bloody on June 15, 2020, when 20 Indian personnel and unspecified number of Chinese personnel were killed in a clash at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.

Indian Army sources said, "In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

"On 09 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides.

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity."

In Tawang region of Arunachal, just like in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian and Chinese have different perceptions of the border. Traditionally, both sides patrol the area claimed by them.

The Tribune reported that the Friday's India-China clash is the first since August 2020 near Rinchen La in Eastern Ladakh.

ANI reported sources as saying that Indian soldiers confronted around 300 Chinese soldiers.

"Indian troops in area of face-off in Tawang gave befitting response to Chinese troops. Number of Chinese soldiers injured is more than that of Indian soldiers. Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn't expect Indian side also to be well prepared," sources told ANI.