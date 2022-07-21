Incident Of Killing Of DSP In Haryana Mentioned Before Supreme Court

The killing of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who was mowed down while probing illegal mining in Haryana, was brought to the notice of the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Senior advocate A D N Rao, who is assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the Aravalli mining matter, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar.

"In the implementation of your lordship's order in the Aravalli matter, a DSP has been killed," Rao told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and J B Pardiwala.

He said the police officer was implementing the apex court's order to stay on mining in the Aravalli region when the incident took place. Rao said the apex court could consider asking the state government to file an action-taken report on the matter.

The bench said it would consider this. The Haryana government has decided to conduct a judicial probe into the killing of the DSP by the mining mafia in the state's Mewat region.

State Home Minister Anil Vij has said the probe will also go into all aspects of illegal mining in the area. The police have arrested the truck driver who had mowed down the police officer.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh probing illegal stone mining was killed on July 19 when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district drove into him. The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills.

