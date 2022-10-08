Incessant Rains Improve Air Quality, Lead To Traffic Snarls In Delhi

Incessant rains lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday, improving the air quality to the "good" category and bringing down the mercury.

The rains also caused a slowdown in traffic and waterlogging in parts of the national capital.

The maximum temperature settled 10 notches below normal at 23.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was

The rains over the last few days have significantly contributed to improving the air quality. At 6:40 pm, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was registered at 37, which falls in the "good" category.

The Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, gauged 30.1 mm of rainfall in a nine-hour period ending at 5:30 pm. The weather office has forecast more rain for Sunday.

The Palam observatory recorded 23 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar weather stations received 36.8 mm, 17.3 mm, and 25.8 mm of rainfall respectively.

Jafarpur, Najafgarh, and Mayur Vihar recorded 3.5 mm, 13.5 mm, and 27 mm rains respectively.

Rainfall below 15 mm is considered "light", between 15 mm and 64.5 mm "moderate", between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm "heavy" and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm "very heavy". Above 204.4 mm is considered "extremely heavy" rainfall.

The humidity levels oscillated between 93 and 100 percent.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky on Sunday with light to moderate rains at most places in the city.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 24 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively," an IMD official said.

Though the rains improved the air quality, people faced problems due to waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Places that witnessed waterlogging include Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, the stretch of road between the INA market and the AIIMS, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Kirari, Rohtak Road, Vikas Marg, near Zakhira, Najafgarh, Mahipalpur and Rangpuri, civic and public works department (PWD) officials said.

People posted pictures of rain and waterlogging from a number of places in Delhi on social media platforms.

"Delhi gets flooded even with the slightest of rain followed by long traffic snarls. The authorities should come up with a concrete plan to ensure there is no waterlogging in city areas," said Junaid Alam, a resident of Kirari.

Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the city.

Vehicular traffic was affected on New Rohtak Road, in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Anand Parbat, due to waterlogging near the Anand Parbat red light.

(Inputs from PTI)