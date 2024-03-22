In 'Major Milestone', ISRO Conducts Successful Landing Of Reusable Launch Vehicle 'Pushpak | WATCH

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully demonstrated autonomous landing capability of reusable launch vehicle (RLV) LEX-02 - 'Pushpak' - and achieved a "major milestone" in the said technology.
It was the second of the series conducted at Aeronautical Test Range, Karnataka's Chitradurga at 7.10 am.
The winged vehicle, called 'Pushpak', was lifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook helicopter and was released from 4.5 km altitude. After release at a distance of 4 km from the runway, 'Pushpak' autonomously approached the runway along with cross-range corrections, ISRO said, adding that it landed precisely on the runway and came to a halt using its brake parachute, landing gear brakes and nose wheel steering system, ISRO said.
WATCH 'Pushpak's' Landing
ISRO said in a statement that after the RLV-LEX-01 mission was accomplished last year, RLV-LEX-02 demonstrated the autonomous landing capability of reusable launch vehicle (RLV) from off-nominal initial conditions at release from helicopter, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement.
"The RLV was made to undertake more difficult maneuvers with dispersions, correct both cross-range and downrange and land on the runway in a fully autonomous mode," it said.
ISRO added that this mission successfully simulated the approach and high-speed landing conditions of RLV returning from space.
With this second mission, ISRO said it "has re-validated the indigenously developed technologies in the areas of navigation, control systems, landing gear and deceleration systems essential for performing a high-speed autonomous landing of a space-returning vehicle."
Reuse Capability Of Flight Hardware
ISRO said that the winged body and all flight systems used in RLV-LEX-01 were reused in the RLV-LEX-02 mission after due certification/ clearances. Hence, reuse capability of flight hardware and flight systems is also demonstrated in this mission.
Based on the observation from RLV-LEX-01, the airframe structure and landing gear were strengthened to tolerate higher landing loads, the space agency said.
The mission was accomplished by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) along with the Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU).