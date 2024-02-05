National

HIV Cases Spike In Lucknow Jail, Contaminated Syringes Likely Cause

An alarming surge in HIV cases grips Lucknow District Jail as 36 inmates test positive during delayed testing.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 5, 2024

36 inmates in Lucknow District Jail test positive for HIV.

In December 2023, Lucknow District Jail reported that 36 prisoners tested positive for HIV during health examinations, bringing the total count of infected inmates to 63. The jail administration attributed the delayed testing to the unavailability of HIV testing kits since September, with testing eventually taking place in December, as reported by NDTV.

Authorities revealed that the majority of the infected prisoners have a history of drug addiction and were likely exposed to the virus through contaminated syringes outside the prison. However, the jail administration maintains that no inmate contracted HIV after entering the prison.

Advertisement

To address the situation, all HIV-positive inmates are now receiving regular treatment at a Lucknow hospital, with the jail administration closely monitoring their health. Despite the concerning numbers, the administration assures the public that there have been no HIV-related fatalities in the past five years, emphasizing the efforts of infected inmates to focus on their well-being and contain the virus within the prison.

Advertisement

The high number of HIV cases has prompted concerns about overall health and safety conditions in Lucknow District Jail. Authorities plan to conduct a thorough investigation into the virus's source and review existing health protocols to prevent further spread among the prison population.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement