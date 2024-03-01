'BJP Is Working Better Than Us': Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Friday admitted to the reporters that the Bharatiya Janata Party is working better compared to her own.
Singh's comments came hours after her son, Vikramaditya Singh, met with the rebel MLAs who didn't vote for the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections.
With the support from these rebel members the BJP deafeated the Congress in Rajya Sabha elections despite being the leading party in the state assembly.
Singh was asked by ANI which party has a better hold amidst the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, she said, "A lot of things remain to be done in Congress...It is true that BJP's working is better than ours."
Further, Singh also said, "From day 1, I had been telling the CM that we would be able to face the upcoming elections only if he strengthens the organisation. This is a very tough situation for us. We can see a lot of difficulties on the ground."
Speaking of the opposition in the state, she said, "As per the directions of PM Modi, BJP is going to do a lot of things...We are on weak footing there. I urged him again and again that we need to strengthen and the party needs to be organised...I can say that it is a difficult time."
"Still, we have to contest elections and win," she added.
When asked about the six MLAs who voted against the party, Singh said, "They will go (to court) and everyone fights for justice...I don't know what the directions were. They too must have been hurt by this decision because they are all Congress people and were fighting for their rights, for their demands...Let's see how the situation develops."
Former Haryana CM and Congress observer Bhupinder S Hooda responded to Singh's comment and did not agree to her.
Hooda told the media, "She is a senior leader of the party...If she has said something then ask her. I can only say that she is one of our top leaders."
He also added, "In Himachal Pradesh, we will fight together strongly for Lok Sabha elections."