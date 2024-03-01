'BJP Is Working Better Than Us': Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Friday admitted to the reporters that the Bharatiya Janata Party is working better compared to her own.

Singh's comments came hours after her son, Vikramaditya Singh, met with the rebel MLAs who didn't vote for the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections.

With the support from these rebel members the BJP deafeated the Congress in Rajya Sabha elections despite being the leading party in the state assembly.