Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Heavy Rains Lash Jammu Region, Landslide Blocks J-K Highway

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked for a brief period due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district.

Weather: Rains in Hyderabad
Heavy rains lashed various areas of the Jammu region PTI Photo

Updated: 24 May 2023 8:56 pm

In a respite from the scorching heat wave conditions, heavy rains on Wednesday lashed various areas of the Jammu region bringing down the temperature.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked for a brief period due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district.

There were rains in various areas of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, Rajouri and Reasi districts on Wednesday, officials said.

A hailstorm hit Cheddi area in Udhampur district, causing damage to crops, they said.

Flash Floods were triggered in some areas of hilly belts of Rajouri and Ramban due to heavy rains, the officials said.

Heavy rains lashed the Jammu city around late afternoon leading to dip in temperature, they said.

The rains have brought much relief to the people battling with a scorching heat wave going on for the past one week.

Visually told More

