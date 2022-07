Heavy Rains In Gujarat Cause Flood-Like Situations, NDRF Teams Deployed

Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Gujarat's Surat, Banaskantha, and Rajkot districts after heavy rains lashed parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra regions, causing flood-like situations, said officials.

Parts of Navsari and Tapi districts in south Gujarat, as well as Devbhumi Dwarka, Junagadh and Jamnagar received heavy rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 6 am on Sunday, with the state's 30 talukas receiving rainfall of over 50 millimetres, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

It added that parts of Narmada, Bharuch, Surat and Vadodara were among those that received good rainfall during the day.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some isolated pockets of Gujarat over the next five days, the NDRF moved five of its teams to Surat, Banaskantha and Rajkot districts as "pre-monsoon deployment" from its base in Vadodara.

One team each has been moved to Surat and Banaskantha, and three to Rajkot, said NDRF in a tweet.

Navsari witnessed major waterlogging, leading to traffic jams and blockage of underpasses. In Junagadh and Devbhumi Dwarka, monsoonal rivers received water and so did local dams, officials said.

As per the SEOC, over a 24-hour period ending at 6am, Vansda taluka of Navsari district received 136 mm rainfall, Khambhaliya in Devbhumi Dwarka got 114 mm rainfall, while it was 106mm in Manavadar in Junagadh, and 98 mm in Dolvan in Tapi.

The IMD had on Saturday said the southwest monsoon had covered and was active over Gujarat region, with light to moderate rain very likely over the next five days.

