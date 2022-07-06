Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Heavy Rainfall In Himachal Pradesh, Seven Feared Dead

Over 25 employees working at the Malana power project in the district were also rescued from a building that was damaged by flash floods. 

Heavy Rains In Himachal Pradesh PTI Photo

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 1:05 pm

At least seven people were feared dead in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, officials said. Over 25 employees working at the Malana power project in the district were also rescued from a building that was damaged by flash floods. 

At Manikaran in the district, at least four people have been feared washed away and the bridge across Parvati River damaged in flash floods triggered by a cloud burst, they said. Besides three persons are feared drowned in separate parts of Kullu district amid heavy rains. State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta stated that four to six people have been missing after the cloudburst occurred at Chojh village in Challal panchayat of Kullu district at around 6 am. 

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said the bridge across Parvati River was also damaged in the cloudburst at Chojh. Four persons have been reported missing, he said, adding, a search operation in progress. The floodgates of Larje and Pandoh dams are being opened and the people living in downstream areas have been put on a high alert. Relief and rescue operations are underway.

(With PTI Inputs)

National Heavy Rainfall Himachal Pradesh Malana Power Project Kullu District Manikaran Parvati River State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta Challal Panchayat Chojh Village Relief And Rescue Operations
