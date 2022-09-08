Heavy Rain Likely In Jharkhand From September 11: Met

Jharkhand may receive another spell of heavy rain from September 11 owing to a low-pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal, a weather official said on Thursday.

This will be the sixth such system formed over the Bay of Bengal during the entire monsoon season beginning on June 1.

The overall rain deficit has come down owing to heavy showers in the later period of the monsoon.

"A low-pressure area has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours," Ranchi Meteorological Centre in charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

Owing to the system, light to moderate rainfall is likely to take place in most parts of the state on September 11 and 12.

"Heavy rain is likely in a few places in southeastern, northern, and central Jharkhand. The major impact will be in East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, and Saraikela-Kharswan districts," he said.

The acute rain deficiency in the first two months of monsoon has reduced owing to good rainfall in August.

The state's overall rainfall deficiency from June 1 to July 31 was at 49 percent, which has come down to 26 percent on September 8.

It received 642.4 mm of rainfall from June 1 to September 8 against the normal rainfall of 866.2 mm during the period.

Of the 24 districts, seven have received normal rainfall, 15 districts are rain-deficient, and two are severely deficient.

Pakur is the worst hit with 67 percent rain deficiency, followed by Sahibganj at 62 percent.

(Inputs from PTI)