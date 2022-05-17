Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Heavy Police Deployment At Chandigarh-Mohali Border As Farmers Plan Indefinite Protest In Capital

Farmers from various parts of Punjab have assembled at gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali.

Heavy Police Deployment At Chandigarh-Mohali Border As Farmers Plan Indefinite Protest In Capital
Heavy police deployment at Chandigarh-Mohali border for farmers protest Twitter/@ani

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 May 2022 5:58 pm

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed at the Chandigarh-Mohali border after several farmer bodies’ announcement of heading towards the union territory for holding an indefinite protest to press for their demands related to a wheat bonus, paddy sowing and MSP. 

Police have put up barricades, tippers and rolled out water cannons to prevent protesting farmers from entering Chandigarh.

Several farmer unions have given a call for organising an indefinite protest at Chandigarh on the lines of a year-long agitation at Delhi borders against the Centre's three farm laws which were repealed in response to the protests.

Related stories

Akasa Air To Have Airline Code 'QP'

Indian Oil Net Profit Drops 31% In Q4; Posts Record Profit In FY22

Delhi Govt Starts Identifying Land For Setting Up Food Truck Hubs

Farmers from various parts of Punjab have assembled at gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali. They have come in tractor-trolleys, buses and other vehicles, carrying ration, beds, fans, coolers and cooking gas cylinders and other essential items.  

Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said the farmers will hold their 'pakka morcha' right at the site where they are stopped from moving towards Chandigarh. 

Farmers are demanding a bonus on wheat as their yield has dropped, and shriveled because of the unprecedented heatwave conditions.

Farmers are also against the state government's decision of allowing paddy sowing in a staggered manner next month. They are demanding that the government permit them paddy sowing from June 10.

The state government had decided to allow paddy sowing in a staggered manner, beginning from June 18 with an aim to lessen the burden on electricity and conserve underground water.

Farmers also want a notification issued for the minimum support price for maize and moong (green gram). 

Tags

National Chandigarh Punjab Police Punjab Government Farmers Protest Wheat Crop Wheat Production Wheat Prices Farmers Of India Chandigarh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

After Biyani & Ambani, Bezos Wages War Against Bank Of India For Future Retail Deal

After Biyani & Ambani, Bezos Wages War Against Bank Of India For Future Retail Deal