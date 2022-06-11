Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Heatwave Scorches Rajasthan, Dholpur Records 46.6 Degree Celsius

The Dholpur district of Rajasthan recorded a temperature of 46.6 degree Celsius on Friday during the day which faced a considerable drop at night. the entire Rajasthan is under a the spell of a bad heatwave.

Heatwave Scorches Rajasthan, Dholpur Records 46.6 Degree Celsius

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 3:11 pm

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) There was no let-up in heatwave conditions in parts of Rajasthan where Dholpur recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, a Meteorological department spokesperson said.


Churu recorded 45.2 degrees followed by 45 degrees Celsius each in Sangaria and Sri Ganganagar, 44.9 degrees C in Karauli, 44.5 degrees C in Pilani, 44.4 degrees C in Alwar, 44.3 degrees C in Bikaner, 43.6 degrees C in Vanasthali, 43.3 degrees C in Bundi, 43.1 degrees C in Kota, 43 degrees C in Chittorgarh and Bhilwara, 42.7 degrees C in Barmer.


The mercury was recorded between 41.2 degrees Celsius and 42.2 degrees Celsius at all other major places in the desert state.


The night temperature was recorded in the range of 27.7 degrees Celsius to 33.6 degrees Celsius at most places of the state on Thursday night.


The department has warned of heat wave conditions in Jhunjhunu, Churu, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar and Ajmer, during the next 24 hours.


According to the MeT department, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning in Banswara, Baran, Bundi, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Kota, Sirohi, Tonk and Sawai Madhopur districts. 

Tags

National Temperature Rajasthan Celsius Heatwave Dholpur District Churu Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Chittorgarh
