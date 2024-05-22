Heatwave: Amid Unbearable Temperatures, See How India Is Beating The Heat

A woman walks under an umbrella as protection from severe heat in New Delhi.
A municipality vehicle sprays water to provide respite against intense heat in New Delhi.
A girl walks in a puddle of water inside the Humayun's Tomb complex on a hot summer day in New Delhi.
A man stands next to a fountain inside the Humayun's Tomb complex on a hot summer day in New Delhi.
A family rests next to a water body near India Gate on a hot summer day in New Delhi.
Coblers rest under a tree on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.
An e-rickshaw carries earthen pitchers during a hot summer day, in New Delhi. The demand for earthen pots goes up in the summer season for storing drinking water.
A roadside vendor sells iced lemonade in New Delhi.
A cyclist has his head wrapped in a cotton scarf as protection from the heat in New Delhi.
A boy stands facing a spray to beat the heat at Central Vista Lawns near India Gate, in New Delhi.