Heatwave: Amid Unbearable Temperatures, See How India Is Beating The Heat

Heatwave conditions are most likely to continue over plains of Northwest India, north Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat State during the next five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on Monday, May 20, amid several states recording unbearably high temperatures. Not just Delhi or other parts of the Northwest plains, even the hill state of Himachal Pradesh is battling a heatwave, prompting authorities to issue an alert and change school timings.