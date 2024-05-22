National

Heatwave: Amid Unbearable Temperatures, See How India Is Beating The Heat

Heatwave conditions are most likely to continue over plains of Northwest India, north Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat State during the next five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on Monday, May 20, amid several states recording unbearably high temperatures. Not just Delhi or other parts of the Northwest plains, even the hill state of Himachal Pradesh is battling a heatwave, prompting authorities to issue an alert and change school timings.

Delhi Heat Wave | Photo: AP

A woman walks under an umbrella as protection from severe heat in New Delhi.

1/9
A vehicle sprays water in Delhi
A vehicle sprays water in Delhi | Photo: AP/Mayank Makhija

A municipality vehicle sprays water to provide respite against intense heat in New Delhi.

2/9
A girl plays in puddle
A girl plays in puddle | Photo: AP/Mayank Makhija

A girl walks in a puddle of water inside the Humayun's Tomb complex on a hot summer day in New Delhi.

3/9
Fountain inside Humayuns Tomb complex
Fountain inside Humayun's Tomb complex | Photo: AP/Mayank Makhija

A man stands next to a fountain inside the Humayun's Tomb complex on a hot summer day in New Delhi.

4/9
A family rests near India Gate
A family rests near India Gate | Photo: AP/Mayank Makhija

A family rests next to a water body near India Gate on a hot summer day in New Delhi.

5/9
Hot summer day in Delhi
Hot summer day in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Coblers rest under a tree on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.

6/9
Heatwave In Delhi
Heatwave In Delhi | Photo: PTI

An e-rickshaw carries earthen pitchers during a hot summer day, in New Delhi. The demand for earthen pots goes up in the summer season for storing drinking water.

7/9
Delhi Hot Weather
Delhi Hot Weather | Photo: AP/Shonal Ganguly

A roadside vendor sells iced lemonade in New Delhi.

8/9
North India Weather
North India Weather | Photo: AP/Shonal Ganguly

A cyclist has his head wrapped in a cotton scarf as protection from the heat in New Delhi.

9/9
Central Vista Lawns during a hot summer day
Central Vista Lawns during a hot summer day | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

A boy stands facing a spray to beat the heat at Central Vista Lawns near India Gate, in New Delhi.

