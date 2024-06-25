Haryana: Assailants Open Fire Outside Mahindra Car Dealership, Ask Owner To Pay Rs 5 crore | On Cam

Three unidentified assailants on Monday opened fire outside a car dealership in Haryana's Hisar while making a hefty demand of Rs 5 crore from its owner, police said on Monday.
In a widely circulated video on social media, it was shown that the incident took place in the afternoon in which the trio, two of them with their faces covered, were seen leaving the showroom and opening gunfire outside it.
What did the police say?
Commenting on the matter, police said that the miscreants arrived on a motorcycle and barged into the dealership in Hisar city. Before leaving, they left a note demanding Rs 5 crore from the owner and fired shots in the air outside the showroom.
According to Inspector Risal Singh of Hisar police, the unidentified men were suspected to be part of a criminal gang. Morever, he also added that the accused told the staff to ask the owner of the showroom to arrange the money.
Similar incident reported last year
In a similar incident on May 2023, police took into custody three accused for allegedly demanding Rs 10 crore from a popular eatery owner in Hisar.
In that incident too, one of the accused had put a paper on the counter demanding the money and threatened the owner with dire consequences if he failed to pay within two days.
The accused had fled the spot and were later arrested from Rajasthan.