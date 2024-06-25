National

Haryana: Assailants Open Fire Outside Mahindra Car Dealership, Ask Owner To Pay Rs 5 crore | On Cam

Commenting on the matter, Hisar police said that the miscreants arrived on a motorcycle and barged into the dealership in Hisar city. Before leaving, they left a note demanding Rs 5 crore from the owner and fired shots in the air outside the showroom.

X/@penderdeswal
Assailants outside Mahindra car dealership in Haryana's Hisar | Photo: X/@penderdeswal
info_icon

Three unidentified assailants on Monday opened fire outside a car dealership in Haryana's Hisar while making a hefty demand of Rs 5 crore from its owner, police said on Monday.

In a widely circulated video on social media, it was shown that the incident took place in the afternoon in which the trio, two of them with their faces covered, were seen leaving the showroom and opening gunfire outside it.

What did the police say?

Commenting on the matter, police said that the miscreants arrived on a motorcycle and barged into the dealership in Hisar city. Before leaving, they left a note demanding Rs 5 crore from the owner and fired shots in the air outside the showroom.

According to Inspector Risal Singh of Hisar police, the unidentified men were suspected to be part of a criminal gang. Morever, he also added that the accused told the staff to ask the owner of the showroom to arrange the money.

Similar incident reported last year

In a similar incident on May 2023, police took into custody three accused for allegedly demanding Rs 10 crore from a popular eatery owner in Hisar.

In that incident too, one of the accused had put a paper on the counter demanding the money and threatened the owner with dire consequences if he failed to pay within two days.

The accused had fled the spot and were later arrested from Rajasthan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Second Day Of 18th Lok Sabha Session; Delhi HC's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
  2. Haryana: Assailants Open Fire Outside Mahindra Car Dealership, Ask Owner To Pay Rs 5 crore | On Cam
  3. Odisha: CM Majhi Alleges Attempts Were Made In BJD Govt To Kill Him
  4. Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Admitted To LNJP Hospital; Blood Sugar Drops To 43, Weight Decreases | Details
  5. Widespread Examination Paper Leaks: NEET UG 2024 And Beyond
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Is Working On Mobile Platform To Connect With And See Fans From Across Locations
  2. Margot Robbie's Husband Says He Spends '24 Hours A Day' With The 'Barbie' Star
  3. Three Superstar Divas Of Yore Relive Their Part In Kashmir
  4. Chloe Bailey Shares Reason Why She Is Categorised As An R&B Artiste
  5. Akshay Kumar Joins Mumbai’s Tree Plantation Drive To Honour His Parents
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: Rain Stops; Play To Resume At 9:13am IST
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG On The Charge Against BAN In T20 World Cup Super 8
  3. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup Super 8: Angry Rashid Khan Throws Bat At Karim Janat - Watch Video
  4. Croatia 1-1 Italy, Euro 2024: Modric Bemoans 'Cruel' Twist, Concedes He Cannot Go On Forever
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: France Secure Landmark Qualification To Knockout Stages - Reason Explained
World News
  1. Gaza: Israel Airstrikes Leave 11 Palestinians Dead As Bloodbath Sees No End
  2. ‘Julian Assange Is Free’: Wife Reacts After Wikileaks Founder Strikes Plea Deal With US For His Release
  3. Blogger 'Turtleboy' Assaulted Outside Canton Bar Amidst Karen Read Trial | Controversy Explained
  4. 'Hawk Tuah' Girl: Joe Rogan Reacts To How Viral Star Is Making Money Out Of Swift Fame | Video
  5. Who Is Tyler Cherry? White House Official Faces Scrutiny Over Past Social Media Posts Amid Promotion
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  2. Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Abolish NEET, Revert To Decentralised Exam System
  3. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  4. Frustration And Despair: Students Protest UGC NET Exam Cancellation
  5. Widespread Examination Paper Leaks: NEET UG 2024 And Beyond
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG On The Charge Against BAN In T20 World Cup Super 8
  7. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Second Day Of 18th Lok Sabha Session; Delhi HC's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
  8. ‘Julian Assange Is Free’: Wife Reacts After Wikileaks Founder Strikes Plea Deal With US For His Release