Kidnapping Case: JD(S) Leader H D Revanna Remanded To Police Custody Till May 8

The SIT was formed by the Karnataka government on the recommendation of the Karnataka State Commission for Women chief Nagalakshmi Chowdhary after a huge cache of explicit videos of Revanna's son, JD(S) MP from Hassan Prajwal Revanna became public.

Prajwal Revanna (33), who is the BJP-JD(S) Hassan Lok Sabha candidate, faces rape and molestation charges.

