Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Court To Deliver Crucial Order On Hindu Women's Plea Seeking 'Carbon Dating' Of Shivling

Considering the plea by Hindu women petitioners demanding scientific intervention, including carbon dating, for a purported 'Shivling' found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex earlier this year, the court of Varanasi's senior-most judge on Friday is expected to deliver a crucial order.

The district judges court is hearing four of the five Hindu women petitioners who had filed the "scientific investigation" plea last month emphasizing on it's importance to determine the age of the 'Shivling'. Their original plea was regarding permission for yearlong praying inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

The mosque committee said the object being called a 'Shivling' was actually a "fountain".

What is the plea all about?

In their revised plea, the women stated that the Archaeological Survey of India could include the carbon dating process in the investigation repertoire.

One of the five Hindu women, showing non-compliance with the rest, objected to the scientific investigation plea, fearing that any testing, including carbon dating, may harm the 'Shivling'.

The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi is one of the several mosques that Hindu hardliners believe were built on the ruins of temples. It was one of the three temple-mosque rows, besides Ayodhya and Mathura, which the BJP raised in the 1980s and 1990s, gaining national prominence.

Opinion of the mosque committee

Citing the original plea by the Hindu women seeking permission for yearlong praying inside the shrine, the mosque committee previously had objected to the scientific investigation plea, saying that it had nothing to do with its structure.

On September 12, the Varanasi district judge dismissed a challenge by the mosque committee that said the case by the Hindu women for year-long worship inside the mosque complex had no legal standing.Their challenge was rejected on all three counts that they had cited including the 1991 law that freezes the status of a place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

The petitioners didn't want ownership, just the right to worship, the court ruled.