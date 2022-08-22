Gujarat Sees 169 Covid-19 Cases

Gujarat on Monday reported 169 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,67,949, the state health department said. The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,999 as no fresh fatality was reported in the state, the department said in a release.

The number of recoveries rose to 12,54,821 with 327 people discharged, leaving the state with 2,129 active cases. Ahmedabad district reported the highest 46 new cases, Vadodara 32, Surat 20, Rajkot 19, and Valsad eight cases, among others.

A total of 2.57 lakh people received their Covid-19 jab on Monday, taking the count of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 12.12 crore. Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,67,949, new cases 169, death toll 10,999, discharged 12,54,821, active cases 2,129, people tested so far - figures not released.

