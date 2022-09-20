Gujarat Sees 138 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 1,111

Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 138 new coronavirus cases that took the tally of infections to 12,73,643, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 11,028, while the count of recoveries reached 12,61504 after 198 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

Of the latest cases, Surat reported the highest 38 infections, followed by Ahmedabad with 36 cases, Vadodara 17, Banaskantha 15, Mehsana five cases, among others, the official said.

Gujarat now has 1,111 active cases, with four patients on ventilator support, he said.

At least 74,623 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 12.59 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,73,643, new cases138, death toll 11,028, discharged 12,61,504, active cases 1,111, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input