Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Gujarat Reports 188 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Count 1,256

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 9:09 pm

Gujarat reported 188 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, raising its overall tally to 12,72,799, the state health department said. One patient died in Ahmedabad, which took the state's fatality count to 11,025.

As 190 patients got discharged during the day, the recovery figure rose to 12,60,518, the department said in a release. There are 1,256 active cases in Gujarat and four of these patients are critical.

District-wise, Surat reported 47 new cases, Ahmedabad 41, Banaskantha and Mehsana 13 cases each, and Sabarkantha 10 cases, among others. As 1.45 lakh people were given anti-Covid-19 vaccine doses during the day, the vaccination count rose to 12.52 crore.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,72,799, new cases 188, death toll 11,025, discharged 12,60,518, active cases 1,256, people tested so far - figures not released. 

(With PTI Inputs)

