Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Home National

Gujarat Registers 547 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 3,042

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,31,985, new cases 547, deaths 10,946, discharged 12,18,042 active cases 3,042, people tested so far - figures not released.

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 10:29 pm

Gujarat registered 547 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 12,31,985, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the  Health Department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,946, said the department in a release.

It said 419 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,18,042 and leaving the state with 3,042 active cases.

-With PTI Input

