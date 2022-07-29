Gujarat Logs 1,128 New Covid-19 Cases, Three Casualties; Active Tally At 6,218

Gujarat on Friday recorded 1,128 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths that raised the tally of infections to 12,53,217 and toll to 10,968, an official from the state health department said.

With 902 patients getting discharged during the day, the count of recoveries rose to 12,36,031, he said. The three fresh fatalities were reported from Ahmedabad, the official said.

The state is now left with 6,218 active cases, with 10 patients on ventilator support, he said. Of the latest infections, Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of 400 cases, followed by Vadodara with 152 cases, Surat 116, Gandhinagar 86 and Mehsana 79 cases, among others, the official said.

As many as 5.73 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 11.55 crore. Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has eight active cases, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,53,217, new cases 1,128, death toll 10,968, discharged 12,36,031, active cases 6,218, people tested so far - figures not released.

