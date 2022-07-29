Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Logs 1,128 New Covid-19 Cases, Three Casualties; Active Tally At 6,218

The state is now left with 6,218 active cases, with 10 patients on ventilator support, he said. Of the latest infections, Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of 400 cases, followed by Vadodara with 152 cases, Surat 116, Gandhinagar 86 and Mehsana 79 cases, among others, the official said.

undefined
Fresh Covid Cases in Gujarat Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 10:39 pm

Gujarat on Friday recorded 1,128 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths that raised the tally of infections to 12,53,217 and toll to 10,968, an official from the state health department said.

With 902 patients getting discharged during the day, the count of recoveries rose to 12,36,031, he said. The three fresh fatalities were reported from Ahmedabad, the official said.

The state is now left with 6,218 active cases, with 10 patients on ventilator support, he said. Of the latest infections, Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of 400 cases, followed by Vadodara with 152 cases, Surat 116, Gandhinagar 86 and Mehsana 79 cases, among others, the official said.

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh: HIV-Positive Woman Succumbs To Covid-19 In Indore

After Covid, Rising Inflation Is Hitting The Elderly Population Hard: Agewell Study

Chhattisgarh Sees 479 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally Now 3,276

As many as 5.73 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 11.55 crore. Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has eight active cases, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,53,217, new cases 1,128, death toll 10,968, discharged 12,36,031, active cases 6,218, people tested so far - figures not released.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087