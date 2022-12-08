Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Gujarat, Himachal Election Results Underway But Twitter Is Counting Memes

Gujarat, Himachal Election Results Underway But Twitter Is Counting Memes

Here's a wrap of how Twitter has been feeling the 'josh' of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh election results that have inspired a series of memes online. 

A Twitter meme on Gujarat and Himachal elections.
A Twitter meme on Gujarat and Himachal elections. Twitter/PTI

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 1:53 pm

As the counting of votes continues in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh raising the political pulse of the nation, social media has become the bedrock of political satire and memes. With BJP set to have a landslide victory in Gujarat while Congress has a close edge over the saffron party in Himachal Pradesh, Indians can hardly keep calm. 

Here's a wrap of how social media has been celebrating the 'josh' of the election results that have inspired a series of memes online. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bhupendra Patel is all set to become the CM again and is expected to take oath on December 10 or 11. While talking to India Today, Nitin Patel, senior leader of BJP, who as per the media reports, has the potential to fight for the top post said that he would always go with what is best for the party. 

In Himachal Pradesh, a cclose fight is being witnessed between the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh while Independent candidates were ahead in four seats, according to the Election Commission. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had fielded candidates in 67 seats, is yet to open its account.

