Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Govt Blocks Pak-Based OTT Platform

Home National

Govt Blocks Pak-Based OTT Platform

The platform Vidly TV had released a web series titled "Sevak: The Confessions" on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and was found to be detrimental to the national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

A Few OTT Platforms Are Showing Porn: Supreme Court On Need To Screen Content
The government issued directions for blocking a Pakistan-based OTT platform's website File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 8:53 pm

The government on Monday issued directions for blocking a Pakistan-based OTT platform's website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts and smart TV app, saying a series being shown by it was detrimental to India's  national security and integrity.

The platform Vidly TV had released a web series titled "Sevak: The Confessions" on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and was found to be detrimental to the national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

Three episodes of the web series have been released till date, it said. "Action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web-series "Sevak" was sponsored by Pakistan's info ops apparatus," senior adviser at the ministry Kanchan Gupta said on Twitter.  The web-series portrayed an anti-India narrative on sensitive historical events and subjects of national importance such as Operation Blue Star and its aftermath, demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, killing of a Christian missionary named Graham Staines, Malegaon blasts, Samjhauta Express blasts and inter-state river water dispute related to Sutlej Yamuna Link canal. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Govt Pak-Based OTT Platform Mumbai Babri Masjid Ministry Of Information And Broadcasting
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Natasha Dupeyrón: People Can Step Over Women, Their Intelligence, And Their Feelings, Just Because Of Their Looks

Natasha Dupeyrón: People Can Step Over Women, Their Intelligence, And Their Feelings, Just Because Of Their Looks

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone