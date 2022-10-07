Godown Gutted In Fire In Maha's Thane, Nobody Injured

A godown located in Thane city's Mumbra area was destroyed in a fire that broke out early on Friday, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

"The fire erupted at the godown located on the ground floor of a ground plus flour-storey Mhatre Mansion in the Dattawadi area around 4.20 am," chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Avinash Sawant, said.

Some scrap material, cardboard, and gunny bags were stored at the facility, he said.

On being alerted, a fire brigade team and personnel of the RDMC rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze within an hour, he added.

The cause of the fire is being probed, Sawant said.