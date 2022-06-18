Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Goa Govt Appoints Administrators For 175 Village Panchayats

Elections have not been held in Goa for the 175 Village Panchayats. They have been appointed by the government administrators.

Representational image PTI Photo

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 8:22 am

Panaji, The Goa government on Friday appointed administrators for all 175 village panchayats, as their tenure culminates on June 19. 
   
     
Speaking to reporters here, state Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho said the state has not held elections for 175 panchayat bodies, which is why administrators are appointed for them.
        

The five-year tenure of these bodies is getting over on June 19, he said.
        

The Supreme Court order has made a triple test mandatory for the reservation of wards for the Other Backward Class (OBC) community and the government has to take the help of the state OBC commission to ensure that wards are reserved based on the population, the minister said.
        

Moreover, the election cannot be held because of the monsoon season, he said.
       

“After monsoon, we will be conducting the elections, and by that time, all the data on the OBC community will be ready,” Godinho said.
        
 

