Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad took a swipe at JD(U) president Nitish Kumar saying "garbage has gone into the dustbin" as he stepped down as Bihar's Chief Minister to form a new government with the support of BJP.

Kumar resigned from the position, citing, "things were not working well" for him within the Mahagathbandhan, a coalition he had joined less than 18 months ago, and the opposition bloc INDIA.