Ganja Smuggling To Tamil Nadu Has Declined: Police

Due to consistent efforts, smuggling of ganja from neighbouring states to Tamil Nadu for local consumption has reduced, the state police said on Thursday.

An analysis of 21 major cases registered in 2023 shows that 90 per cent of the seized contraband was targeted for supply to Sri Lanka and a comparatively small quantity for Kerala. Out of 7,600 kg of ganja involved in such cases, 6,900 kg was meant for Sri Lanka and 205 kg for Kerala, the Tamil Nadu police said in an official release.

Detailing the efforts taken to control the drug menace in the state, the police said the 'Drugs-Free Tamil Nadu' conference chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on August 10, 2022 chalked out new strategies to control the supply of narcotics and reduce its demand.

As part of the mission of a creating a drugs-free Tamil Nadu, more than 18,000 Anti-Drug Clubs were formed in schools and colleges in the state. Last year, Tamil Nadu Police received the Skoch award, given by the private think tank of the same name, for its initiative 'Drive against Drugs'.