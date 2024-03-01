Fresh Snowfall In Parts Of Himachal; 4 NH, 241 Roads Closed

Tribal areas and other higher reaches and mountain passes in Himachal Pradesh witnessed another spell of fresh snowfall, closing 241 roads and four national highways, officials said on Friday.

The fresh snowfall disrupted 83 power transformers and three water supply schemes, they said. Lahaul and Spiti’s Hansa received 5 cm snow while Kukumseri, Keylong and Kufri had traces of snow and sky was heavily overcast and more rains and snow is likely, they said.

Upper areas of Manali and Chamba are experiencing snowfall following which traffic at Atal Tunnel Rohtang has been suspended, officials said. According to the state emergency centre, due to the disruptions, 228 roads were closed in Lahaul and Spiti.

The local meteorological station has issued an orange warning of thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti district on March 1 and 2 and a “yellow” alert of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on March 3.