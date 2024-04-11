National

'Free Palestine' Protest During Eid Prayers Leads To Minor Altercation With Police In Aligarh

Policemen posted there objected to the banner causing a minor altercation with the demonstrators but the matter was quickly defused, police said.

Advertisement

A heated exchange took place between police and some people attending Eid prayers
info_icon

A heated exchange took place on Thursday between police and some people attending Eid prayers at an eidgah here who had put up a banner with the slogan "free Palestine", police said.

Policemen posted there objected to the banner causing a minor altercation with the demonstrators but the matter was quickly defused, they said.

"Three or four youths had put up a banner with 'free Palestine' slogans and were making an appeal to raise funds for their drive," Circle officer (City) Abhay Pandey said in an official statement.

Police has secured CCTV footage of the incident, Pandey said.

Advertisement

Delhi Gate police are investigating the matter and appropriate action will be taken on the basis of evidence, he said.

District authorities said Eid was celebrated peacefully in the city. Congregational prayers at the Shahjamal Aligarh Eidgah complex were held amid tight precautionary measures to maintain law and order.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened