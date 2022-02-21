Four New COVID-19 Cases In Andamans, Tally Rises To 10,005

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,005 on Monday as four more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Two new patients have travel history, while two other infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 30 active cases, while 9,846 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 13 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The administration has thus far tested over 6.95 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, and fully vaccinated over 3.02 lakh people.