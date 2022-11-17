Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Home National

Former Civil Servant Dr CV Ananda Bose Appointed As West Bengal Governor

Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July after the former Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, became India's Vice President

The new West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose
The new West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose | PTI

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 10:09 pm

Dr CV Ananda Bose on Thursday was appointed Governor of West Bengal, the office of President Droupadi Murmu communicated in a statement. 

“The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr CV Ananda Bose as the regular Governor of West Bengal. The appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," Press Secretary to the President Ajay Kumar Singh said in the statement.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan had been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July after the former Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, became India's Vice President. 

It is to be noted that West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday had said that the state would soon get a new governor who would follow the footsteps of former Raj Bhavan occupant, Dhankhar, who had frequent run-ins with the Trinamool Congress government.

Before his election as the Vice President of India, Dhankhar was the governor of West Bengal for nearly three years and on several occasions, had engaged in tussles with the Mamata Banerjee government over the law and order situation and other issues in the state.

Bose is the recipient of the Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship. He is also the first-ever Fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, which trains top civil service officers. 

Since his superannuation from IAS in 2011, Dr. Bose has been devoting his time and efforts in upholding India's heritage, nationalism in his writings, lectures and media interviews. A prolific writer and columnist, Bose has published 40 books in English, Malayalam and Hindi including novels, short stories, poems and essays. 

Bose was chairman of a working group that prepared the development agenda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The government adopted his concept of  “affordable housing for all”.

