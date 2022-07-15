Five Youths Stopped From Joining Terrorist Ranks: Police

Five youths from the Pulwama and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir were stopped from joining terrorist ranks, police said here on Friday.

A case under UAPA has been registered and further investigation has been taken up, a police official said.

According to the official, Police Station Kralkhud here on July 8 received information through a reliable source that a group of miscreants have gathered at Babademb Naqashpora ground and were convening a meeting.

As per the information, the group included Bilal Ahmad Malla, resident of Siver Harden Lolab, Haseeb Farooq, resident of Prichoo Pulwama, Shah Fahad Shabir, resident of Tangpona Pulwama, and Reyaz Ahmad Mughal, resident of Reshiwari Aawoora Kupwara, the official said.

The group has a known history of being linked with the TRF wing of banned terrorist outfit LeT and has been known to have had conversations over the phone with their terrorist handlers in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), he said.

The official said as per the inputs, that the whole group was in a bid to join terror ranks after Eid-ul-Adha.

Since these activities of the said group were prejudicial to the security of the country, and considering the reliable inputs about their efforts to join militant ranks, they were arrested on the spot, the official said.

Based on further investigation, another accused -- Mohammad Imran Dar, resident of Bundroo Pulwama -- was arrested, he said.

Dar was also making efforts to join militant ranks, the official added.