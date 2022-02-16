Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Firhad Hakim Instructs TMC Rebels To Withdraw From Civic Poll Fray Immediately

Hakim met TMC leaders to discuss the party's strategy in Old Malda and Englishbazar municipalities which were going to the poll on February 27.

Firhad Hakim Instructs TMC Rebels To Withdraw From Civic Poll Fray Immediately
Firhad Hakim Instructs TMC Rebels To Withdraw From Civic Poll Fray Immediately PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 7:45 pm

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim forewarned TMC rebels who have filed their nomination for the coming municipal poll in the state violating party orders to withdraw from the fray immediately, or face expulsion. 

Over 100 party members are contesting independently in different municipalities of the state after they were not given TMC tickets violating the the directive of its leadership, including that of its supremo Mamata Banerjee, to withdraw from the civic poll fight.

The party has repeatedly asked these contestants to withdraw but they have refused claiming that they are being asked to do so by the people and that they cannot ignore their sentiments.    

Related stories

Hijab: 28 Students Sent Back From Two Colleges In Mangaluru

CM Mamata Banerjee Promises 'Never-Seen-Before' Development In North Bengal

Bengal Primary Schools Welcome Back Students After 2 Years

Firhad Hakim, also a state cabinet minister, who was here to campaign for the party in English Bazar for the municipality polls, told reporters that TMC has zero tolerance to any act of indiscipline.

"Our clear and unambiguous message to all those who are fighting against official TMC candidates in different municipalties is give a written undertaking in public that you will withdraw from the contest. Distribute leaflets among voters. Or we will expel such people. There can be differences but that has to be resolved in the greater interest of the people," he said.

Rebel TMC candidates are contesting in Englishbazar, Old Malda, Balurghat, Coochbehar, Burdwan, Barasat, Sonarpur-Rajpur, Bongaon, Khardah and some other municipalties.      

Hakim had earlier said that those contesting the polls against the directive and decision of the party should remember that they owe their popularity and political identity to TMC.

"Without TMC you are nobody. Your hard work and toil had been in the party's interest. Then why are you acting against the interest of party ?" he had told disgruntled party leaders in Kolkata. 

 A former chairman of Balurghat municipality in Dakshin Dinajpur district who did not get a TMC ticket and  is an independent candidate this time said, "The party can take any action. But we haven't done anything wrong. The party did not acknowledge our hard work and the sentiment of the people of our wards."

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rebel TMC Candidates Bengal Civic Polls Englishbazar Firhad Hakim Mamata Banerjee India West Bengal
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Four Countries

President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Four Countries

The Veil of Resistance

Arvind Kejriwal's Shift From Hanuman Chalisa To BR Ambedkar Show

Covid Death Toll Climbs To 227 In Ladakh, 59 Fresh Cases Reported

Charanjit Singh Channi's 'UP, Bihar De Bhaiyas' Remark Triggers Controversy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti