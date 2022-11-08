Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Fire Under Mumbai Flyover Causes Traffic Jam

An official said a fire broke out under a flyover on the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle on Tuesday.

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 5:58 pm

A fire broke out on Tuesday under a flyover on the Western Express Highway at Vile Parle in Mumbai, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident. 

The Fire Brigade official said the blaze engulfed some scrap vehicles parked under the Andheri-Vile Parle bridge near Sahara Hotel a little before 4 pm.

"The fire was limited to scrap material and vehicles parked below the flyover and it was doused within 15 minutes," the official said.

A fire engine was rushed to the spot immediately after the Fire Brigade received a call at around 4 pm.

The incident led to a traffic snarl on the highway.

The cause of the fire is not known. 

