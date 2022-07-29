Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Fire Erupts At Andheri Shopping Area In Mumbai

Mumbai: The fire erupted at DN Nagar behind Andheri Sports Complex this evening, while fire fighters are on the job to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent high-rise buildings in the area.

Fire erupts in Mumbai's Andheri.(File photo-Representational image) Photo: Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 5:47 pm

A massive fire engulfed shopping area in Mumbai’s Andheri on Friday.

According to the NDTV report, no injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

The report also mentioned video of the fire, showing thick plumes of smoke and fire rising from the area. 

It mentioned the fire erupted at DN Nagar behind Andheri Sports Complex at 4.30 pm.

Following the fire, it said fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it added.

It stated that the firefighters are trying to douse the flames to prevent the fire from reaching the adjacent high-rise buildings in in the area.

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)
 

