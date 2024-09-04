Financial Crisis in Himachal Pradesh: Employees, Retirees Go Without Wages, Pensions

“This is a unique example which Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has set for himself by denying monthly salaries and wages, usually paid on the first day of every month. This time, it’s September 4, and there are no disbursements happening. The employees have to pay rent, school fee of children, ration bills and EMIs for their loans. You (Sukhu) have no idea how difficult it is to manage” says Jairam Thakur, the Leader of Opposition.