Farmers Stay Put At Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border After Rejecting Centre's Proposal | Photos

Farmers are put up at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march which they had started on February 13 and paused for two days on Monday after talks with the government. The farmers, however, have said they will resume the protest march from February 21 after rejecting the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years. Farmers said the proposal was not in their favour.

February 20, 2024

Farmers protest at Shambhu Border | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook

A farmer rests on a highway during their ongoing protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.

Tractors and trolleys of protesting farmers parked on a highway during their ongoing protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.

Protesting farmers prepare langar at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.

Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.

