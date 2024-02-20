National

Farmers Stay Put At Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border After Rejecting Centre's Proposal | Photos

Farmers are put up at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march which they had started on February 13 and paused for two days on Monday after talks with the government. The farmers, however, have said they will resume the protest march from February 21 after rejecting the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years. Farmers said the proposal was not in their favour.