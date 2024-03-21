‘Falgun Mahotsav’ Commemorated With Enthusiasm In Hyderabad

A woman participates in a procession to mark Falgun Mahotsav ahead of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Hyderabad.
Women dance as they participate in a procession to mark Falgun Mahotsav ahead of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Hyderabad.
People dance as they participate in a procession to mark Falgun Mahotsav ahead of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Hyderabad.
A woman dances as she participates in a procession to mark Falgun Mahotsav ahead of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Hyderabad.
Women apply colors on each other as they participate in a procession to mark Falgun Mahotsav ahead of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Hyderabad.
Women dance as they participate in a procession to mark Falgun Mahotsav ahead of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Hyderabad.