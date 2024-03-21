National

‘Falgun Mahotsav’ Commemorated With Enthusiasm In Hyderabad

‘Falgun Mahotsav’ was commemorated with enthusiasm in Hyderabad, ahead of the festival of colours—Holi.

21 March 2024
Falgun Mahotsav | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

A woman participates in a procession to mark Falgun Mahotsav ahead of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Hyderabad.

Falgun Mahotsav | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Women dance as they participate in a procession to mark Falgun Mahotsav ahead of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Hyderabad.

Falgun Mahotsav | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
People dance as they participate in a procession to mark Falgun Mahotsav ahead of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Hyderabad.

Falgun Mahotsav | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
A woman dances as she participates in a procession to mark Falgun Mahotsav ahead of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Hyderabad.

Falgun Mahotsav | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Women apply colors on each other as they participate in a procession to mark Falgun Mahotsav ahead of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Hyderabad.

Falgun Mahotsav | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Women dance as they participate in a procession to mark Falgun Mahotsav ahead of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Hyderabad.

